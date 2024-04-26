USCF Advisers LLC Has $45,000 Position in Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN)

USCF Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Free Report) by 130.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,300 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the quarter. Sunrun comprises approximately 11.4% of USCF Advisers LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. USCF Advisers LLC’s holdings in Sunrun were worth $45,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Sunrun by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,405,097 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $243,728,000 after buying an additional 126,321 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Sunrun by 35.9% during the third quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 14,182,106 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $178,127,000 after purchasing an additional 3,748,696 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 10,593,210 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $133,051,000 after purchasing an additional 324,272 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Sunrun by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,137,991 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $89,653,000 after purchasing an additional 416,747 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Schweiz AG increased its stake in Sunrun by 35.8% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 3,581,300 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $44,981,000 after purchasing an additional 945,000 shares in the last quarter. 91.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sunrun alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Sunrun news, insider Jeanna Steele sold 8,187 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.11, for a total value of $99,144.57. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 239,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,903,057.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Lynn Michelle Jurich sold 4,830 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.12, for a total transaction of $58,539.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,403,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,015,449.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jeanna Steele sold 8,187 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.11, for a total transaction of $99,144.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 239,724 shares in the company, valued at $2,903,057.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 301,760 shares of company stock valued at $3,615,990 over the last ninety days. 3.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RUN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Sunrun from $31.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Sunrun from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Sunrun from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating on shares of Sunrun in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.26.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on RUN

Sunrun Price Performance

Shares of Sunrun stock traded up $0.44 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.15. 5,322,405 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,045,882. Sunrun Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.43 and a 1-year high of $23.85. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The energy company reported ($1.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($1.20). The business had revenue of $516.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $499.74 million. Sunrun had a negative net margin of 71.00% and a negative return on equity of 5.58%. Analysts expect that Sunrun Inc. will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Sunrun Profile

(Free Report)

Sunrun Inc designs, develops, installs, sells, owns, and maintains residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems; and sells services to commercial developers through multi-family and new homes.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RUN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sunrun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunrun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.