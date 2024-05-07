StockNews.com Downgrades Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE:GSBD) to Hold

StockNews.com cut shares of Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE:GSBD – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Saturday morning.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Goldman Sachs BDC from $14.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th.

Get Goldman Sachs BDC alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Goldman Sachs BDC

Goldman Sachs BDC Price Performance

Shares of GSBD stock opened at $15.71 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Goldman Sachs BDC has a 12 month low of $12.75 and a 12 month high of $15.80. The company has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.73 and a beta of 1.11.

Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE:GSBD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $115.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.09 million. Goldman Sachs BDC had a return on equity of 15.05% and a net margin of 43.06%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Goldman Sachs BDC will post 2.18 EPS for the current year.

Goldman Sachs BDC Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.46%. Goldman Sachs BDC’s payout ratio is 100.00%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Goldman Sachs BDC

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sage Rhino Capital LLC raised its position in Goldman Sachs BDC by 92.9% in the 4th quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 168,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,470,000 after purchasing an additional 81,172 shares during the last quarter. Investment Partners Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs BDC during the 4th quarter worth $1,211,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC during the 3rd quarter valued at $4,285,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,107,581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,226,000 after purchasing an additional 67,482 shares during the period. Finally, Callodine Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Callodine Capital Management LP now owns 450,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,552,000 after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.72% of the company’s stock.

Goldman Sachs BDC Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc is a business development company specializing in middle market and mezzanine investment in private companies. It seeks to make capital appreciation through direct originations of secured debt, senior secured debt, junior secured debt, including first lien, first lien/last-out unitranche and second lien debt, unsecured debt, including mezzanine debt and, to a lesser extent, investments in equities.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.