Organovo (NASDAQ:ONVO) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Organovo (NASDAQ:ONVO – Free Report) in a report issued on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Organovo Price Performance

Organovo stock opened at $0.95 on Friday. Organovo has a 1-year low of $0.89 and a 1-year high of $2.05. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 0.87.

Get Organovo alerts:

Organovo (NASDAQ:ONVO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The medical research company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.08 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Organovo will post -1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Organovo Company Profile

Organovo Holdings, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing 3D tissues that recapitulate key aspects of human disease. Its 3D human tissue platform includes its proprietary NovoGen Bioprinters, which are automated devices that enable the fabrication of 3D living tissues comprised mammalian cells; and related technologies for preparing bio-inks and bioprinting multicellular tissues with complex architecture.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Organovo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Organovo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.