MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT – Free Report) in a research note released on Saturday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of MiX Telematics from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th.

MiX Telematics Stock Performance

Institutional Trading of MiX Telematics

MiX Telematics stock opened at $14.55 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.16 and a 200-day moving average of $9.43. The firm has a market cap of $353.75 million, a P/E ratio of 58.20 and a beta of 1.15. MiX Telematics has a 1-year low of $4.75 and a 1-year high of $14.85.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Investmentaktiengesellschaft Fuer Langfristige Investoren TGV bought a new position in MiX Telematics in the fourth quarter worth about $1,753,000. Black Maple Capital Management LP bought a new position in MiX Telematics in the fourth quarter worth about $369,000. Cannell Capital LLC bought a new position in MiX Telematics in the fourth quarter worth about $7,718,000. Harber Asset Management LLC raised its stake in MiX Telematics by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Harber Asset Management LLC now owns 703,202 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,055,000 after buying an additional 43,436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in MiX Telematics in the fourth quarter worth about $1,757,000. 45.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About MiX Telematics

MiX Telematics Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides fleet and mobile asset management solutions through software-as-a-service (SaaS) delivery model. It offers MiX Fleet Manager, a commercial fleet management solution comprising MyMiX, an innovative driver engagement platform; MiX Vision, an on-road and in-vehicle video recording solution; MiX Rovi, an in-vehicle display and communications system; MiX RIBAS and DriveMate, an in-cab driving aid solution; MiX Hours of Service, which allows real-time monitoring and compliance; MiX Journey Management, an easy-to-use electronic alternative to paper-based systems; and MiX OEM Connect allows customer instant, direct integration to relevant, and powerful telematics data.

