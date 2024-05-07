United Parks & Resorts (PRKS) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

United Parks & Resorts (NYSE:PRKS – Get Free Report) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.25) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

United Parks & Resorts (NYSE:PRKS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.16). United Parks & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 72.46% and a net margin of 13.56%. The business had revenue of $389.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $396.45 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. On average, analysts expect United Parks & Resorts to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of PRKS stock opened at $49.76 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a PE ratio of 13.71 and a beta of 1.83. United Parks & Resorts has a 1 year low of $40.87 and a 1 year high of $61.30. The company has a 50 day moving average of $53.02.

In related news, insider Kyle Robert Miller sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.50, for a total transaction of $52,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 37,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,992,952.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, insider Kyle Robert Miller sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.50, for a total transaction of $52,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 37,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,992,952.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Byron Surrett sold 5,083 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total value of $256,691.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $772,953. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 8,165 shares of company stock worth $420,927. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on United Parks & Resorts from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of United Parks & Resorts from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of United Parks & Resorts in a report on Thursday, April 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $73.00 price target for the company. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of United Parks & Resorts in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on United Parks & Resorts from $64.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.20.

United Parks & Resorts Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. It operates and licenses SeaWorld theme parks in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates; and San Diego, California, as well as Busch Gardens theme parks in Tampa, Florida, and Williamsburg, Virginia.

