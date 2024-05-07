Xperi (XPER) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER – Get Free Report) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 8th. Xperi has set its FY 2024 guidance at EPS.Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.16. Xperi had a negative net margin of 26.20% and a negative return on equity of 7.37%. The firm had revenue of $137.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.90 million.

Get Xperi alerts:

Xperi Trading Up 2.8 %

NASDAQ XPER opened at $11.07 on Tuesday. Xperi has a 12 month low of $7.91 and a 12 month high of $13.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $498.48 million, a P/E ratio of -3.47 and a beta of 1.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.92.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

XPER has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Xperi in a report on Friday, March 1st. StockNews.com upgraded Xperi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 14th.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Xperi

Xperi Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Xperi Inc operates as a consumer and entertainment technology company worldwide. It offers Pay-TV solutions, including UX solutions that allows service providers to customize elements of the interactive program guide for their customers and to upgrade the programming features and services; IPTV, a cloud-based solution that supports various services and applications, such as TV programming, broadband OTT video content, digital music, photos, and other media experiences; managed IPTV service; video metadata and services; managed IPTV Service, a customizable, cloud-enabled, and end-to-end streaming video solution that enables operators to quickly launch a branded, fully compliant, full-featured Pay-TV service; metadata libraries comprising television, sports, movies, digital-first, celebrities, books, and video games; personalized content discovery, natural language voice, and insights; and TiVo DVR subscriptions, as well as technical support service.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Xperi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xperi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.