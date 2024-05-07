Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG) Lowered to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report published on Saturday morning.

Dynagas LNG Partners Price Performance

Shares of DLNG stock opened at $3.93 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.88. Dynagas LNG Partners has a 12 month low of $2.27 and a 12 month high of $4.18.

Get Dynagas LNG Partners alerts:

Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 28th. The shipping company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.10). Dynagas LNG Partners had a net margin of 22.35% and a return on equity of 8.22%. The firm had revenue of $36.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.21 million. Analysts predict that Dynagas LNG Partners will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Dynagas LNG Partners

About Dynagas LNG Partners

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Dynagas LNG Partners stock. Apollon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dynagas LNG Partners LP ( NYSE:DLNG Free Report ) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 15,130 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

(Get Free Report)

Dynagas LNG Partners LP, through its subsidiaries, operates in the seaborne transportation industry worldwide. The company owns and operates liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers. Its fleet consisted of six LNG carriers with an aggregate carrying capacity of approximately 914,100 cubic meters. Dynagas GP LLC serves as the general partner of Dynagas LNG Partners LP.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dynagas LNG Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynagas LNG Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.