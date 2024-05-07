Ripio Credit Network Price Tops $0.0018 on Exchanges (RCN)

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on May 7th. One Ripio Credit Network token can now be bought for approximately $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Ripio Credit Network has traded down 3.2% against the US dollar. Ripio Credit Network has a total market capitalization of $870,555.05 and approximately $4,051.63 worth of Ripio Credit Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.80 or 0.00009180 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.32 or 0.00011597 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001589 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63,106.64 or 0.99921900 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.18 or 0.00012956 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000063 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.31 or 0.00008407 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0476 or 0.00000075 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0366 or 0.00000058 BTC.

About Ripio Credit Network

Ripio Credit Network (CRYPTO:RCN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 24th, 2017. Ripio Credit Network’s total supply is 999,942,647 tokens and its circulating supply is 508,404,746 tokens. The Reddit community for Ripio Credit Network is https://reddit.com/r/rcn_token and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Ripio Credit Network is rcn.finance. The official message board for Ripio Credit Network is medium.com/rcnblog. Ripio Credit Network’s official Twitter account is @rcnfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Ripio Credit Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ripio Credit Network (RCN) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ripio Credit Network has a current supply of 999,942,647.353 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Ripio Credit Network is 0.00177728 USD and is down -0.35 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $2,949.67 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://rcn.finance/.”

