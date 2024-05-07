Teradata (NYSE:TDC) Reaches New 52-Week Low on Analyst Downgrade

Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday after Evercore ISI lowered their price target on the stock from $58.00 to $46.00. Evercore ISI currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Teradata traded as low as $31.61 and last traded at $32.76, with a volume of 583415 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $37.96.

Several other research firms have also commented on TDC. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Teradata from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $74.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Teradata from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. JMP Securities dropped their price target on shares of Teradata from $72.00 to $60.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on Teradata from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Teradata from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.90.

Get Teradata alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on TDC

Insider Transactions at Teradata

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Teradata news, insider Kathleen R. Cullen-Cote sold 26,275 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.57, for a total transaction of $987,151.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 127,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,793,744.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other Teradata news, CEO Stephen Mcmillan sold 40,597 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.22, for a total transaction of $1,551,617.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 528,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,191,702.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Kathleen R. Cullen-Cote sold 26,275 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.57, for a total transaction of $987,151.75. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 127,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,793,744.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 76,615 shares of company stock valued at $2,903,644 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Teradata in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teradata in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Smithfield Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Teradata in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Teradata during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Teradata in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 90.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Teradata Trading Down 12.6 %

The company has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s fifty day moving average is $37.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.02, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.02. Teradata had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 58.25%. The firm had revenue of $465.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $461.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Teradata Co. will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

Teradata Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Teradata Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a connected multi-cloud data platform for enterprise analytics. The company offers Teradata Vantage, an open and connected platform designed to leverage data across an enterprise. Its business consulting services include support services for organizations to establish a data and analytic vision, enable a multi-cloud ecosystem architecture, and identify and operationalize analytical opportunities, as well as to ensure the analytical infrastructure delivers value.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Teradata Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradata and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.