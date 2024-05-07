Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Acquires 784 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its position in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 73,692 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 784 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $19,391,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Veracity Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $214,000. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Salesforce by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 1,554 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its stake in Salesforce by 145.4% in the 3rd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 3,060 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $621,000 after purchasing an additional 1,813 shares during the last quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Salesforce by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,600 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $730,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hixon Zuercher LLC increased its position in shares of Salesforce by 5.4% during the third quarter. Hixon Zuercher LLC now owns 13,635 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,765,000 after buying an additional 698 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 2,425 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.15, for a total value of $662,388.75. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,599,566.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 2,425 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.15, for a total transaction of $662,388.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,599,566.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 942 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.46, for a total transaction of $287,743.32. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,416 shares in the company, valued at $12,040,011.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 619,993 shares of company stock worth $181,241,324 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

CRM traded up $1.21 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $276.84. 2,267,137 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,512,443. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $267.98 billion, a PE ratio of 66.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s 50-day moving average is $293.74 and its 200 day moving average is $267.47. Salesforce, Inc. has a 52 week low of $193.68 and a 52 week high of $318.71.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The CRM provider reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.06. Salesforce had a net margin of 11.87% and a return on equity of 10.42%. The business had revenue of $9.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 7.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 13th. Salesforce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.52%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CRM shares. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $290.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Salesforce from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Salesforce in a report on Thursday, March 21st. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $350.00 price target (up from $325.00) on shares of Salesforce in a report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $345.00 price target (up from $325.00) on shares of Salesforce in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $310.61.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

