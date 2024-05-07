Theta Fuel (TFUEL) Market Capitalization Tops $719.80 Million

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on May 7th. Theta Fuel has a market capitalization of $719.80 million and $33.46 million worth of Theta Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Theta Fuel coin can now be purchased for about $0.11 or 0.00000174 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Theta Fuel has traded up 11.6% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Theta Fuel alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $36.35 or 0.00057555 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.36 or 0.00011661 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.71 or 0.00020122 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.27 or 0.00014675 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00003828 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.69 or 0.00007409 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001060 BTC.

Theta Fuel Coin Profile

Theta Fuel uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 15th, 2019. Theta Fuel’s total supply is 6,539,193,063 coins. The official website for Theta Fuel is www.thetatoken.org. The Reddit community for Theta Fuel is https://reddit.com/r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Theta Fuel’s official Twitter account is @theta_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. Theta Fuel’s official message board is medium.com/theta-network/theta-fuel-the-operational-token-of-the-theta-network-2f6823e2182e.

Theta Fuel Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Theta Fuel (TFUEL) is a cryptocurrency powering the decentralized Theta Network for video delivery and streaming. Created by Theta Labs, TFUEL incentivizes users to share their resources on the network. It is used as rewards for validators, relayers, viewers, and for transaction fees and content purchases within the Theta Network ecosystem.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Theta Fuel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Theta Fuel should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Theta Fuel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Theta Fuel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Theta Fuel and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.