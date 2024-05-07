CleanSpark’s (CLSK) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Chardan Capital

CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at Chardan Capital in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $26.00 target price on the stock. Chardan Capital’s price objective points to a potential upside of 57.67% from the company’s current price.

CLSK has been the subject of several other research reports. BTIG Research boosted their price target on CleanSpark from $12.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of CleanSpark in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on CleanSpark from $10.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. TheStreet upgraded CleanSpark from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on CleanSpark from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.22.

Get CleanSpark alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on CleanSpark

CleanSpark Trading Down 5.4 %

NASDAQ:CLSK traded down $0.94 on Tuesday, hitting $16.49. 19,634,761 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,908,055. CleanSpark has a 1 year low of $3.38 and a 1 year high of $24.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.96.

CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.26. The business had revenue of $73.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.06 million. CleanSpark had a negative return on equity of 16.25% and a negative net margin of 38.09%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CleanSpark will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at CleanSpark

In other news, Director Roger Paul Beynon sold 10,976 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.85, for a total transaction of $195,921.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 141,381 shares in the company, valued at $2,523,650.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Roger Paul Beynon sold 10,976 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.85, for a total value of $195,921.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 141,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,523,650.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Gary Anthony Vecchiarelli sold 26,244 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.93, for a total value of $549,286.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 554,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,603,403.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,169,620 shares of company stock worth $24,963,509. 3.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CleanSpark

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLSK. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in CleanSpark during the third quarter worth about $30,000. American Capital Advisory LLC bought a new stake in CleanSpark during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. VitalStone Financial LLC grew its position in CleanSpark by 952.7% during the 3rd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 8,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 8,050 shares during the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in CleanSpark in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. acquired a new position in CleanSpark in the third quarter worth $39,000. 43.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About CleanSpark

(Get Free Report)

CleanSpark, Inc operates as a bitcoin miner in the Americas. It owns and operates data centers that primarily run on low-carbon power. Its infrastructure supports Bitcoin, a digital commodity and a tool for financial independence and inclusion. The company was formerly known as Stratean Inc and changed its name to CleanSpark, Inc in November 2016.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CleanSpark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CleanSpark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.