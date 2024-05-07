McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Acquired by Maryland State Retirement & Pension System

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 56,780 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 604 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $16,836,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 10,702.5% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,174,426 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $644,739,000 after purchasing an additional 2,154,297 shares in the last quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in McDonald’s in the 3rd quarter valued at $192,165,000. AMF Tjanstepension AB grew its stake in McDonald’s by 174.7% in the 3rd quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 947,653 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $249,693,000 after acquiring an additional 602,707 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its stake in McDonald’s by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,997,877 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $789,762,000 after acquiring an additional 429,000 shares during the period. Finally, Winslow Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in McDonald’s by 39.6% during the 3rd quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 1,306,329 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $344,139,000 after purchasing an additional 370,699 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,099 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.38, for a total value of $312,533.62. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,140,168.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,098 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.64, for a total value of $303,750.72. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,696,517.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,099 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.38, for a total transaction of $312,533.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,140,168.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MCD shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $315.00 to $300.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on McDonald’s from $315.00 to $310.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Wedbush lowered their price objective on McDonald’s from $330.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Erste Group Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on McDonald’s from $343.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $317.74.

Shares of NYSE:MCD traded down $1.39 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $267.91. The stock had a trading volume of 1,905,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,292,773. McDonald’s Co. has a 52 week low of $245.73 and a 52 week high of $302.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $193.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $278.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $282.83.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The fast-food giant reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by ($0.01). McDonald’s had a net margin of 33.36% and a negative return on equity of 180.54%. The company had revenue of $6.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.16 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.63 earnings per share. McDonald’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 12.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $1.67 per share. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.71%.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

