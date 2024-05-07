Metis Global Partners LLC Purchases 2,988 Shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

Metis Global Partners LLC grew its holdings in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Free Report) by 27.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,974 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 2,988 shares during the quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in First Solar were worth $2,407,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Estabrook Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of First Solar in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Solar in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Headinvest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Solar in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Solar during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, USCF Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in First Solar by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. USCF Advisers LLC now owns 200 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.08% of the company’s stock.

Get First Solar alerts:

First Solar Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of FSLR stock opened at $192.48 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $167.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $158.61. First Solar, Inc. has a 1 year low of $129.21 and a 1 year high of $232.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.32, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.37.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

First Solar ( NASDAQ:FSLR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The solar cell manufacturer reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.30. First Solar had a return on equity of 16.24% and a net margin of 28.75%. The firm had revenue of $794.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $718.19 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 44.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that First Solar, Inc. will post 13.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on FSLR shares. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of First Solar in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of First Solar from $359.00 to $356.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of First Solar from $265.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on shares of First Solar in a report on Friday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $236.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on First Solar from $209.50 to $211.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $238.16.

View Our Latest Research Report on First Solar

Insider Activity at First Solar

In other news, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.76, for a total value of $236,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,467,524.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Georges Antoun sold 16,667 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.55, for a total transaction of $2,592,551.85. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 42,041 shares in the company, valued at $6,539,477.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.76, for a total value of $236,640.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,641 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,467,524.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,620 shares of company stock worth $4,269,540. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

First Solar Company Profile

(Free Report)

First Solar, Inc, a solar technology company, provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States, France, Japan, Chile, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells PV solar modules with a thin film semiconductor technology that provides a lower-carbon alternative to conventional crystalline silicon PV solar modules.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.