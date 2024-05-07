Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) Shares Sold by TCG Advisory Services LLC

TCG Advisory Services LLC cut its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON – Free Report) by 52.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,354 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,147 shares during the period. TCG Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Peloton Interactive were worth $87,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 46.0% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 26,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 8,287 shares in the last quarter. Loudon Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive during the 4th quarter valued at $83,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 25.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 42,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 8,686 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI acquired a new stake in shares of Peloton Interactive in the fourth quarter valued at $283,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in Peloton Interactive by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 447,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,726,000 after buying an additional 47,293 shares in the last quarter. 77.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Peloton Interactive alerts:

Peloton Interactive Stock Performance

Shares of PTON opened at $3.54 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of -1.68 and a beta of 2.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.86. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.70 and a twelve month high of $9.87.

Insider Buying and Selling

Peloton Interactive ( NASDAQ:PTON Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $717.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $720.85 million. Peloton Interactive’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.79) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post -1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Elizabeth F. Coddington sold 8,977 shares of Peloton Interactive stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.34, for a total value of $38,960.18. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 104,428 shares in the company, valued at $453,217.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 3.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Roth Mkm reduced their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $4.00 target price (down from $5.00) on shares of Peloton Interactive in a research note on Monday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Peloton Interactive from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $3.80 in a research report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Peloton Interactive from $7.50 to $6.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.70.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Peloton Interactive

About Peloton Interactive

(Free Report)

Peloton Interactive, Inc operates interactive fitness platform in North America and internationally. The company offers connected fitness products with touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes under the Peloton Bike, Peloton Bike+, Peloton Tread, Peloton Tread+, Peloton Guide, and Peloton Row names.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PTON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Peloton Interactive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peloton Interactive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.