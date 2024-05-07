Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of 3.010-3.110 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 3.190. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.7 billion-$1.7 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.6 billion. Integra LifeSciences also updated its FY24 guidance to $3.01-3.11 EPS.

Integra LifeSciences Stock Up 5.9 %

NASDAQ IART traded up $1.36 on Tuesday, hitting $24.50. 888,344 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 769,634. Integra LifeSciences has a fifty-two week low of $22.36 and a fifty-two week high of $51.12. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $33.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.33. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of 28.17, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.17.

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The life sciences company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.55. The business had revenue of $368.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $361.96 million. Integra LifeSciences had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 4.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Integra LifeSciences will post 3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $55.00 to $49.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Integra LifeSciences from a sell rating to a neutral rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Integra LifeSciences from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $42.00 to $26.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Oppenheimer cut shares of Integra LifeSciences from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $39.00.

Integra LifeSciences Company Profile

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation manufactures and sells surgical instruments, neurosurgical products, and wound care products for use in neurosurgery, neurocritical care, and otolaryngology. It operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical and Tissue Technologies. The company offers neurosurgery and neuro critical care products, including tissue ablation equipment, dural repair products, cerebral spinal fluid management devices, intracranial monitoring equipment, and cranial stabilization equipment; and surgical headlamps and instrumentation, as well as after-market services.

