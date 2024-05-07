Metis Global Partners LLC Sells 3,641 Shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Metis Global Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 9.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 34,694 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,641 shares during the quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $1,993,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 86.7% during the fourth quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 76.2% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 511 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Carrier Global in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 91.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Carrier Global from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Carrier Global from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Carrier Global from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.71.

Insider Activity at Carrier Global

In related news, VP Kevin J. O’connor sold 26,551 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.77, for a total transaction of $1,427,647.27. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 66,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,553,282.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO David L. Gitlin sold 354,539 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.16, for a total value of $19,201,832.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 422,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,899,281.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Kevin J. O’connor sold 26,551 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.77, for a total transaction of $1,427,647.27. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 66,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,553,282.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 541,005 shares of company stock worth $30,536,214. Insiders own 6.95% of the company’s stock.

Carrier Global Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of CARR stock opened at $64.08 on Tuesday. Carrier Global Co. has a 52-week low of $40.49 and a 52-week high of $64.37. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.24. The company has a market capitalization of $57.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.80, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $6.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.27 billion. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 26.01% and a net margin of 5.41%. Research analysts anticipate that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Carrier Global Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 3rd will be issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 2nd. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.15%.

About Carrier Global

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security.

Further Reading

