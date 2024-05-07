Sprott (SII) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Sprott (NYSE:SII – Get Free Report) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, May 8th.

Sprott (NYSE:SII – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.09). Sprott had a net margin of 27.34% and a return on equity of 14.19%. The firm had revenue of $36.67 million during the quarter.

SII stock traded down $0.18 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $41.06. 3,224 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 86,651. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $38.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.00. Sprott has a 1 year low of $28.04 and a 1 year high of $42.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.99 and a beta of 1.08.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. Sprott’s payout ratio is presently 60.61%.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Sprott from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th.

Sprott Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides asset management, portfolio management, wealth management, fund management, and administrative and consulting services to its clients. It offers mutual funds, hedge funds, and offshore funds, along with managed accounts.

