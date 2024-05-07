Treasure Global (TGL) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Treasure Global (NASDAQ:TGL – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, May 14th. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Treasure Global (NASDAQ:TGL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $0.35. Treasure Global had a negative net margin of 17.50% and a negative return on equity of 723.98%. The business had revenue of $6.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.39 million.

TGL traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $4.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 534,335. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.37 and its 200-day moving average is $9.12. Treasure Global has a fifty-two week low of $3.11 and a fifty-two week high of $161.00.

Treasure Global Inc offers e-commerce activities through its platform. Its platform provides consumers and merchants instant rebates and affiliate cashback programs, while providing a seamless e-payment solution with rebates in both e-commerce and physical retailers/merchant settings. The company offers ZCITY App, a payment gateway platform.

