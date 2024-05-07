Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of ~$4.70 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $4.71.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Loop Capital upped their price target on Walt Disney from $113.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Walt Disney from $129.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Macquarie increased their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Tigress Financial restated a buy rating and issued a $136.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walt Disney currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $127.17.

Walt Disney Stock Performance

Shares of DIS opened at $106.45 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Walt Disney has a 52-week low of $78.73 and a 52-week high of $123.74. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $114.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $101.05. The company has a market capitalization of $195.26 billion, a PE ratio of 71.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.40.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.25. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 7.88% and a net margin of 3.36%. The business had revenue of $23.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.99 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Walt Disney will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walt Disney Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.5%. Walt Disney’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.52%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 1,857 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.92, for a total transaction of $226,405.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $536,448. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

