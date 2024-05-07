Gallacher Capital Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX)

Gallacher Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX – Free Report) by 17.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 14,561 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,076 shares during the period. Gallacher Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals were worth $245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $502,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 25.7% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 24,692 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 5,044 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 11.1% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 62,173 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $727,000 after buying an additional 6,218 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 5.3% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 28,682 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 1,456 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management increased its position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 25.6% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,240,769 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,505,000 after purchasing an additional 253,100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.22% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Brian Elsbernd sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.44, for a total transaction of $411,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 124,433 shares in the company, valued at $2,045,678.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $14.99 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.73. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.09 and a fifty-two week high of $17.76. The firm has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.89.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $110.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.78 million. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 17.93% and a return on equity of 26.56%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, March 1st. TheStreet raised shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Catalyst Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.43.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Profile

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases in the United States. It offers Firdapse, an amifampridine phosphate tablets for the treatment of patients with lambert-eaton myasthenic syndrome (LEMS); and Ruzurgi for the treatment of pediatric LEMS patients.

Further Reading

