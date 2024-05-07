Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $278.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $270.37 million. Hims & Hers Health had a negative return on equity of 7.21% and a negative net margin of 2.70%. The firm’s revenue was up 45.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.05) earnings per share. Hims & Hers Health updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS and its Q2 2024 guidance to EPS.

Hims & Hers Health Price Performance

HIMS stock opened at $11.65 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of -105.91 and a beta of 0.97. Hims & Hers Health has a 12 month low of $5.65 and a 12 month high of $17.16. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.31.

Get Hims & Hers Health alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HIMS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 target price (down from $17.00) on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Leerink Partnrs reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a research note on Monday, February 26th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Hims & Hers Health in a research note on Monday, February 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Hims & Hers Health from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Hims & Hers Health presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Soleil Boughton sold 2,503 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.65, for a total value of $39,171.95. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 166,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,611,452.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Hims & Hers Health news, insider Soleil Boughton sold 2,503 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.65, for a total transaction of $39,171.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 166,866 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,611,452.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Melissa Baird sold 11,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.08, for a total value of $141,940.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 538,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,510,298.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 736,191 shares of company stock worth $9,733,700. Insiders own 31.63% of the company’s stock.

Hims & Hers Health Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers a range of curated prescription and non-prescription health and wellness products and services available to purchase on its websites and mobile application directly by customers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hims & Hers Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hims & Hers Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.