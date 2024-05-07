Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.85-6.10 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $5.97.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $103.00 to $100.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Bank of America increased their target price on Duke Energy from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Duke Energy from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Duke Energy from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $101.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $99.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $100.62.

Duke Energy stock opened at $100.85 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $95.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.26. Duke Energy has a 52-week low of $83.06 and a 52-week high of $101.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.35, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $7.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.24 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.93% and a net margin of 9.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.11 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Duke Energy will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Duke Energy news, EVP Louis E. Renjel sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.57, for a total transaction of $277,710.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,315,697.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I), and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest.

