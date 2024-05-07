Honest (HNST) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Honest (NASDAQ:HNST – Get Free Report) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 8th. Analysts expect Honest to post earnings of ($0.08) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Honest (NASDAQ:HNST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $90.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.54 million. Honest had a negative return on equity of 30.36% and a negative net margin of 11.39%. On average, analysts expect Honest to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ HNST opened at $2.91 on Tuesday. Honest has a 12-month low of $1.06 and a 12-month high of $4.89. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.86.

In other Honest news, CEO Carla Vernon sold 209,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.16, for a total transaction of $870,105.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,924,387 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,165,449.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other news, CEO Carla Vernon sold 209,160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.16, for a total value of $870,105.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,924,387 shares in the company, valued at $12,165,449.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Stephen Winchell sold 19,665 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.24, for a total value of $63,714.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 428,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,389,820.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 803,229 shares of company stock worth $2,684,496. Corporate insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HNST. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Honest from $1.85 to $4.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Alliance Global Partners began coverage on shares of Honest in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.75 price objective on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of Honest in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Lake Street Capital began coverage on Honest in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their target price on Honest from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.55.

The Honest Company, Inc manufactures and sells diapers and wipes, skin and personal care, and household and wellness products. The company also offers baby clothing and nursery bedding products. It sells its products through digital and retail sales channels, such as its website and third-party ecommerce sites, as well as brick and mortar retailers.

