ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-four ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twenty-two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $807.28.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on NOW shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $900.00 target price on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Thursday, April 25th. UBS Group cut their target price on ServiceNow from $920.00 to $875.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $814.00 to $830.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Mizuho increased their price target on ServiceNow from $750.00 to $820.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $700.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th.

NOW stock opened at $726.57 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $752.29 and a 200 day moving average of $716.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market cap of $149.22 billion, a PE ratio of 77.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.98. ServiceNow has a twelve month low of $429.05 and a twelve month high of $815.32.

In related news, CEO William R. Mcdermott sold 5,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $753.08, for a total transaction of $3,787,992.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 17,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,935,655.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Paul John Smith sold 5,159 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $745.32, for a total value of $3,845,105.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,453 shares in the company, valued at $4,064,229.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO William R. Mcdermott sold 5,030 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $753.08, for a total value of $3,787,992.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 17,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,935,655.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,369 shares of company stock worth $8,538,300 over the last three months. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new stake in ServiceNow in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 266.7% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 44 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Disciplined Equity Management Inc. purchased a new position in ServiceNow during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

