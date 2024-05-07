Brokerages Set Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB) Target Price at $11.98

Shares of Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $11.98.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on WB shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $10.60 price objective on shares of Weibo in a report on Thursday, March 28th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Weibo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. HSBC dropped their price target on Weibo from $13.60 to $9.80 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Bank of America downgraded Weibo from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $19.50 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Weibo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $12.90 to $11.50 in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Weibo

Weibo Stock Performance

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WB. abrdn plc grew its stake in Weibo by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 11,710 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 829 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Weibo by 0.8% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 126,938 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,592,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC raised its position in Weibo by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 47,259 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $593,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Weibo by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 158,145 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,983,000 after buying an additional 3,267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Weibo by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 61,627 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $675,000 after acquiring an additional 3,338 shares in the last quarter. 68.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:WB opened at $9.96 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a current ratio of 2.51. Weibo has a 52-week low of $7.58 and a 52-week high of $17.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of 7.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.40.

Weibo (NASDAQ:WB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The information services provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $463.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $452.30 million. Weibo had a net margin of 19.47% and a return on equity of 10.77%. Analysts forecast that Weibo will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

Weibo Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 13th. Investors of record on Friday, April 12th will be given a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 11th.

Weibo Company Profile

Weibo Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a social media platform for people to create, distribute, and discover content in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, Advertising and Marketing Services; and Value-Added Services. The company offers discovery products to help users discover content on its platform; self-expression products that enable its users to express themselves on its platform; and social products to promote social interaction between users on its platform.

Featured Articles

