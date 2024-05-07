Amplify Energy (AMPY) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Amplify Energy (NYSE:AMPY – Get Free Report) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.23 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Amplify Energy (NYSE:AMPY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.86. Amplify Energy had a return on equity of 10.50% and a net margin of 122.36%. The firm had revenue of $78.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.33 million.

NYSE:AMPY opened at $7.07 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.33. Amplify Energy has a fifty-two week low of $3.56 and a fifty-two week high of $8.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $280.04 million, a PE ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 2.03.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on AMPY shares. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Amplify Energy in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Alliance Global Partners began coverage on Amplify Energy in a report on Monday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 price objective on shares of Amplify Energy in a report on Friday, April 12th.

Amplify Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, development, exploitation, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company's properties consist of operated and non-operated working interests in producing and undeveloped leasehold acreage, as well as working interests in identified producing wells located in Oklahoma, the Rockies, federal waters offshore Southern California, East Texas/North Louisiana, and Eagle Ford.

