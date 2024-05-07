Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) Receives $88.72 Consensus PT from Analysts

Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eighteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have issued a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $88.72.

TREX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Trex from $89.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Trex from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Trex from $79.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Trex from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Trex from $90.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new stake in Trex during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in Trex during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new stake in Trex in the third quarter worth $27,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Trex during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Headinvest LLC bought a new position in Trex during the third quarter valued at $29,000. 95.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Trex stock opened at $93.37 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.29. Trex has a 1-year low of $51.03 and a 1-year high of $101.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.14 billion, a PE ratio of 49.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.60.

Trex (NYSE:TREX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The construction company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $195.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $193.40 million. Trex had a return on equity of 31.26% and a net margin of 18.76%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Trex will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes composite decking, railing, and outdoor living products and accessories for residential and commercial markets in the United States. It offers decking products and accessories under the names Trex Transcend, Trex Select, Trex Signature, Trex Transcend Lineage, and Trex Enhance for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

