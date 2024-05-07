Mizuho Raises Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) Price Target to $85.00

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by research analysts at Mizuho from $82.00 to $85.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Mizuho’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 9.34% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Microchip Technology from $97.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Microchip Technology from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Microchip Technology from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. UBS Group decreased their target price on Microchip Technology from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Microchip Technology in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $106.00 price objective for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $93.94.

Get Microchip Technology alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on MCHP

Microchip Technology Trading Up 2.6 %

Shares of MCHP stock opened at $93.76 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $50.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.91, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $88.27 and a 200-day moving average of $85.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Microchip Technology has a 1-year low of $68.75 and a 1-year high of $94.63.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.57. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 45.59% and a net margin of 27.59%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.56 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 40.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Microchip Technology will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Microchip Technology news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,970 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.90, for a total value of $165,283.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 32,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,759,722.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in Microchip Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Microchip Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new position in Microchip Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in Microchip Technology in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new position in Microchip Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

Microchip Technology Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Microchip Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microchip Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.