BigBear.ai (NYSE:BBAI) Earns Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of BigBear.ai (NYSE:BBAI – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $5.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of BigBear.ai in a research report on Monday, March 4th.

Shares of BBAI opened at $1.51 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.93. BigBear.ai has a fifty-two week low of $1.16 and a fifty-two week high of $4.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $371.57 million, a PE ratio of -1.70 and a beta of 3.73.

BigBear.ai (NYSE:BBAI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $40.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.23) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that BigBear.ai will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Sean Raymond Ricker sold 101,751 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.44, for a total transaction of $248,272.44. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 161,830 shares in the company, valued at $394,865.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Bbai Ultimate Holdings, Llc sold 5,557,343 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.69, for a total value of $14,949,252.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 159,186,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $428,212,750.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Sean Raymond Ricker sold 101,751 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.44, for a total value of $248,272.44. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 161,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $394,865.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,838,420 shares of company stock worth $15,635,973. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of BigBear.ai by 130.4% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 748,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,131,000 after purchasing an additional 423,893 shares during the last quarter. Aristides Capital LLC acquired a new stake in BigBear.ai during the 4th quarter worth about $308,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of BigBear.ai during the 1st quarter valued at about $108,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of BigBear.ai by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 44,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Finally, Powell Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of BigBear.ai by 94.3% in the fourth quarter. Powell Investment Advisors LLC now owns 35,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 17,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.55% of the company’s stock.

BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc provides artificial intelligence-powered decision intelligence solutions. It offers national security, supply chain management, and digital identity and biometrics solutions. The company also provides data ingestion, data enrichment, data processing, artificial intelligence, machine learning, predictive analytics, and predictive visualization solutions and services.

