Astronics (NASDAQ:ATRO) Price Target Cut to $19.00

Astronics (NASDAQ:ATRO – Free Report) had its price target cut by Truist Financial from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a hold rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Astronics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th.

Shares of ATRO opened at $18.77 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.74 and its 200 day moving average is $16.96. The stock has a market cap of $647.94 million, a P/E ratio of -24.38 and a beta of 1.64. Astronics has a 12-month low of $14.11 and a 12-month high of $22.44.

Astronics (NASDAQ:ATRO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The aerospace company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.14). Astronics had a negative return on equity of 6.02% and a negative net margin of 3.51%. The firm had revenue of $185.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.74 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.14) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Astronics will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Michael C. Kuehn sold 7,074 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.72, for a total value of $125,351.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,145. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Astronics news, EVP Michael C. Kuehn sold 7,074 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.72, for a total transaction of $125,351.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,875 shares in the company, valued at $228,145. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Michael C. Kuehn sold 2,209 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.16, for a total transaction of $44,533.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $287,239.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 10.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Astronics by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 55,200 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $875,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC lifted its position in Astronics by 22.6% during the fourth quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 5,815 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Astronics by 28.0% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,900 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 3,257 shares in the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Astronics in the 4th quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel lifted its holdings in Astronics by 856.5% in the 4th quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 4,352 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 3,897 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.68% of the company’s stock.

Astronics Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures products for the aerospace, defense, and electronics industries in the United States, rest of North America, Asia, Europe, South America, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Aerospace and Test Systems. The Aerospace segment offers lighting and safety systems, electrical power generation systems, distribution and seat motions systems, aircraft structures, avionics products, system certification, and other products.

