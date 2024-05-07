B. Riley Cuts Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU) Price Target to $31.00

Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU – Free Report) had its price target decreased by B. Riley from $32.00 to $31.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the coal producer’s stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Peabody Energy’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.66 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $0.76 EPS.

Separately, Benchmark reissued a buy rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Peabody Energy in a research report on Friday, April 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $28.25.

Peabody Energy Stock Performance

NYSE BTU opened at $21.86 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of 6.09 and a beta of 1.01. Peabody Energy has a twelve month low of $17.71 and a twelve month high of $27.24. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The coal producer reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.30. The company had revenue of $983.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $980.03 million. Peabody Energy had a net margin of 11.62% and a return on equity of 14.98%. Peabody Energy’s revenue was down 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.69 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Peabody Energy will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Peabody Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be paid a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 15th. Peabody Energy’s payout ratio is 8.36%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Nicholas J. Chirekos sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total transaction of $357,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 24,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $619,114.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Nicholas J. Chirekos sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total transaction of $357,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $619,114.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Mark Spurbeck sold 6,826 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.57, for a total transaction of $167,714.82. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 75,464 shares in the company, valued at $1,854,150.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 52,806 shares of company stock valued at $1,339,565 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Peabody Energy

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in Peabody Energy by 1.4% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 37,080 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $964,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Peabody Energy by 84.5% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,240 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Peabody Energy by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 3,690 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Peabody Energy by 1.9% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 55,525 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $1,443,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Enhancement Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Peabody Energy by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 54,025 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $1,257,000 after purchasing an additional 1,206 shares during the last quarter. 87.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Peabody Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Peabody Energy Corporation engages in coal mining business in the United States, Japan, Taiwan, Australia, India, Brazil, Belgium, Chile, France, Indonesia, China, Vietnam, South Korea, Germany, and internationally. The company operates through Seaborne Thermal, Seaborne Metallurgical, Powder River Basin, Other U.S.

