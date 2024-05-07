StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Barnes & Noble Education (NYSE:BNED)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Barnes & Noble Education (NYSE:BNED – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

BNED has been the subject of a number of other reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a hold rating on shares of Barnes & Noble Education in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Craig Hallum reiterated a hold rating and issued a $1.25 target price (down from $3.00) on shares of Barnes & Noble Education in a research note on Thursday, January 11th.

Get Barnes & Noble Education alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Barnes & Noble Education

Barnes & Noble Education Trading Up 5.1 %

Shares of BNED opened at $0.23 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $12.22 million, a P/E ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 2.01. Barnes & Noble Education has a twelve month low of $0.18 and a twelve month high of $2.26. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Barnes & Noble Education (NYSE:BNED – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $456.67 million during the quarter. Barnes & Noble Education had a negative return on equity of 51.52% and a negative net margin of 5.22%.

Institutional Trading of Barnes & Noble Education

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. PEAK6 Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Barnes & Noble Education by 258.6% in the third quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 46,506 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 33,539 shares in the last quarter. Belvedere Trading LLC acquired a new position in Barnes & Noble Education in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Barnes & Noble Education by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. now owns 5,256,342 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $7,832,000 after purchasing an additional 90,003 shares in the last quarter. 38.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Barnes & Noble Education

(Get Free Report)

Barnes & Noble Education, Inc operates bookstores for college and university campuses, and K-12 institutions in the United States. It operates through Retail and Wholesale segments. The company sells and rents new and used print textbooks, digital textbooks, and publisher hosted digital courseware through physical and virtual bookstores, as well as directly to students through Textbooks.com.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Barnes & Noble Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barnes & Noble Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.