Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH) Raised to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH – Free Report) to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning.

Armada Hoffler Properties Trading Up 1.7 %

AHH opened at $11.01 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.46 and a 200 day moving average of $11.15. Armada Hoffler Properties has a 12 month low of $9.81 and a 12 month high of $13.11. The firm has a market cap of $973.06 million, a P/E ratio of -220.16 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 9.55, a quick ratio of 9.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35.

Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.59). The company had revenue of $186.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.93 million. Armada Hoffler Properties had a net margin of 1.12% and a return on equity of 1.09%. Armada Hoffler Properties’s quarterly revenue was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Armada Hoffler Properties will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

Armada Hoffler Properties Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Armada Hoffler Properties

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 27th were issued a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 26th. This is an increase from Armada Hoffler Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.45%. Armada Hoffler Properties’s dividend payout ratio is -1,639.67%.

In other Armada Hoffler Properties news, Director Dennis H. Gartman bought 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.37 per share, with a total value of $46,665.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 12,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $124,491.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 7,129 shares of company stock valued at $74,291. Company insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Armada Hoffler Properties

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Armada Hoffler Properties by 40.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 814,806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,344,000 after buying an additional 235,474 shares in the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 94.6% in the fourth quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 346,559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,287,000 after purchasing an additional 168,426 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Armada Hoffler Properties by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,551,562 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,193,000 after purchasing an additional 124,204 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Armada Hoffler Properties by 11.8% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,138,976 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,663,000 after purchasing an additional 120,132 shares during the period. Finally, Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Armada Hoffler Properties by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. now owns 918,413 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,405,000 after purchasing an additional 93,185 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.35% of the company’s stock.

Armada Hoffler Properties Company Profile

Armada Hoffler (NYSE: AHH) is a vertically-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust with over four decades of experience developing, building, acquiring, and managing high-quality retail, office, and multifamily properties located primarily in the Mid-Atlantic and Southeastern United States.

