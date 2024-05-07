BGSF (NYSE:BGSF) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of BGSF (NYSE:BGSF – Free Report) in a report issued on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

BGSF Trading Up 2.0 %

NYSE:BGSF opened at $9.00 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.37 million, a P/E ratio of -9.47 and a beta of 1.71. BGSF has a 12-month low of $8.45 and a 12-month high of $11.70.

BGSF (NYSE:BGSF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $73.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.05 million. BGSF had a positive return on equity of 9.40% and a negative net margin of 3.26%. On average, research analysts predict that BGSF will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 16th. BGSF’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -63.16%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BGSF. SpiderRock Advisors LLC purchased a new position in BGSF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Bridge City Capital LLC bought a new stake in BGSF in the third quarter worth $118,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in BGSF in the third quarter worth $179,000. Strata Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in BGSF during the third quarter valued at $253,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in BGSF by 28.3% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 31,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 7,026 shares during the last quarter. 37.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BGSF, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, managed services, and professional workforce solutions in the United States. It operates in two segments, Property Management and Professional. The Property Management segment offers office and maintenance field talent to various apartment communities and commercial buildings.

