Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) PT Raised to $155.00

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Oppenheimer from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Zimmer Biomet from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $133.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a hold rating on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an in-line rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $135.40.

Get Zimmer Biomet alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on ZBH

Zimmer Biomet Stock Down 0.9 %

NYSE:ZBH opened at $120.57 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.80 billion, a PE ratio of 26.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.03. Zimmer Biomet has a 52 week low of $102.00 and a 52 week high of $147.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $125.17 and a 200-day moving average of $120.32.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 12.93%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.89 EPS. Analysts predict that Zimmer Biomet will post 8.1 EPS for the current year.

Zimmer Biomet Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is 20.78%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Chad F. Phipps sold 26,156 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.62, for a total transaction of $3,364,184.72. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 44,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,677,929.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Zimmer Biomet

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ZBH. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 5,086,578 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $619,037,000 after acquiring an additional 484,151 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,863,741 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $545,809,000 after purchasing an additional 852,186 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,199,302 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $389,355,000 after purchasing an additional 118,839 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 11.3% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,158,560 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $416,866,000 after purchasing an additional 320,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,760,021 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $335,895,000 after buying an additional 386,019 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

About Zimmer Biomet

(Get Free Report)

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company worldwide. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Zimmer Biomet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zimmer Biomet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.