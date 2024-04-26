BIP Wealth LLC Raises Stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

BIP Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 9.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 226,433 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,061 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF makes up approximately 0.7% of BIP Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. BIP Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $9,306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SYM FINANCIAL Corp raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 345.9% in the third quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 660 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Element Wealth LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 397.1% during the fourth quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 870 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 695 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VWO traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $42.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,615,993 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,317,578. The company has a market cap of $76.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.26 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.50. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $37.46 and a 12 month high of $43.10.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

