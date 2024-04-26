Community Bank N.A. Takes Position in Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC)

Community Bank N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 530 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $66,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAIC. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Science Applications International during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Science Applications International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Science Applications International by 1,104.8% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 253 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Science Applications International by 92.4% during the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 433 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Science Applications International during the third quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.00% of the company’s stock.

Science Applications International Trading Up 0.1 %

SAIC traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $129.22. The stock had a trading volume of 47,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 293,450. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $132.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $125.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.59 and a beta of 0.70. Science Applications International Co. has a 1-year low of $95.43 and a 1-year high of $145.17.

Science Applications International Dividend Announcement

Science Applications International ( NYSE:SAIC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 18th. The information technology services provider reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. Science Applications International had a return on equity of 23.73% and a net margin of 6.41%. The company’s revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.04 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Science Applications International Co. will post 8.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 12th will be given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 11th. Science Applications International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.72%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Toni Townes-Whitley bought 3,000 shares of Science Applications International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $125.96 per share, with a total value of $377,880.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 46,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,894,298.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Science Applications International news, CEO Toni Townes-Whitley purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $125.96 per share, for a total transaction of $377,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 46,795 shares in the company, valued at $5,894,298.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Vincent P. Difronzo bought 795 shares of Science Applications International stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $126.04 per share, for a total transaction of $100,201.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 8,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,105,622.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on SAIC shares. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Science Applications International in a research note on Friday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Science Applications International from $142.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Science Applications International from $113.00 to $110.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. StockNews.com raised shares of Science Applications International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Science Applications International from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Science Applications International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $127.60.

Science Applications International Profile

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include IT modernization; digital engineering; artificial intelligence; Weapon systems support design, build, modify, integrate, and sustain weapon systems; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as training and simulation and ground vehicles support which integrates, modify, upgrades, and sustains ground vehicles for nation's armed forces.

Further Reading

