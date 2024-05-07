BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) Announces Earnings Results

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Monday. The technology company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.09, Briefing.com reports. BWX Technologies had a return on equity of 32.38% and a net margin of 9.85%. The business had revenue of $603.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $599.92 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. BWX Technologies’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. BWX Technologies updated its FY24 guidance to $3.05-3.20 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 3.050-3.200 EPS.

BWX Technologies Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of BWXT stock opened at $98.84 on Tuesday. BWX Technologies has a 1-year low of $60.17 and a 1-year high of $107.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $98.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 2.18. The company has a market cap of $9.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.75.

BWX Technologies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Monday, March 11th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. This is an increase from BWX Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 8th. BWX Technologies’s payout ratio is 35.69%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BWXT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded BWX Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $95.00 price target (down from $110.00) on shares of BWX Technologies in a report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on BWX Technologies from $82.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BWX Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.00.

BWX Technologies Company Profile

BWX Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Government Operations and Commercial Operations. The Government Operations segment designs and manufactures naval nuclear components, reactors, and nuclear fuel; fabrication activities; and supplies proprietary and sole-source valves, manifolds, and fittings to naval and commercial shipping customers.

