H&R Block (HRB) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $4.66 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company's conference call can do so using this link.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported ($1.27) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.58) by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $179.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $169.45 million. H&R Block had a net margin of 16.98% and a negative return on equity of 227.22%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.37) EPS. On average, analysts expect H&R Block to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

H&R Block Stock Performance

NYSE:HRB opened at $48.76 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.43, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.69. H&R Block has a fifty-two week low of $28.83 and a fifty-two week high of $52.90. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $47.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.62.

Insider Activity at H&R Block

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

In related news, CEO Jeffrey J. Jones II sold 85,921 shares of H&R Block stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.21, for a total value of $4,228,172.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 755,359 shares in the company, valued at $37,171,216.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on HRB. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on H&R Block from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of H&R Block in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded H&R Block from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th.

About H&R Block

(Get Free Report)

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation and do-it-yourself (DIY) tax return preparation services and products to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. It offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or its franchisees.

