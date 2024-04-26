Community Bank N.A. Has $51,000 Stock Position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD)

Community Bank N.A. lessened its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD – Free Report) by 53.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 459 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 534 shares during the period. Community Bank N.A.’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $51,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. iA Global Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 7.6% during the third quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 539,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $55,009,000 after acquiring an additional 38,000 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 83.2% during the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,277 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 46,753 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,174,000 after purchasing an additional 3,473 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 307.5% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,783 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 51.7% during the fourth quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,932 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,980,000 after purchasing an additional 9,182 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.30% of the company’s stock.

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA LQD traded up $0.51 during trading on Friday, hitting $105.24. 3,159,030 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,399,404. The business’s fifty day moving average is $107.35 and its 200 day moving average is $106.63. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $98.24 and a fifty-two week high of $111.40.

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid Investment Grade Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid, the United States dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds for sale in the United States.

