TD Securities Boosts Loblaw Companies (TSE:L) Price Target to C$172.00

Loblaw Companies (TSE:L – Free Report) had its price target increased by TD Securities from C$168.00 to C$172.00 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Scotiabank raised their target price on Loblaw Companies from C$148.27 to C$161.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Loblaw Companies from C$130.00 to C$145.00 in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. CIBC upped their target price on Loblaw Companies from C$159.00 to C$171.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$156.00 to C$159.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Desjardins lifted their price target on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$148.00 to C$157.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$162.43.

TSE L opened at C$155.48 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$47.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.21, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 156.41, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.25. Loblaw Companies has a one year low of C$110.52 and a one year high of C$156.52. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$149.67 and its 200 day moving average price is C$134.58.

Loblaw Companies (TSE:L – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported C$2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.92 by C$0.08. The business had revenue of C$14.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$14.58 billion. Loblaw Companies had a net margin of 3.53% and a return on equity of 18.96%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Loblaw Companies will post 8.5138274 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Saturday, June 15th will be issued a $0.513 dividend. This represents a $2.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This is an increase from Loblaw Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Loblaw Companies’s payout ratio is currently 30.60%.

In other Loblaw Companies news, Senior Officer Frank Gambioli sold 4,603 shares of Loblaw Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$144.00, for a total value of C$662,832.00. In related news, Senior Officer Frank Gambioli sold 4,603 shares of Loblaw Companies stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$144.00, for a total value of C$662,832.00. Also, Senior Officer Robert Wayne Wiebe sold 16,583 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$150.00, for a total transaction of C$2,487,450.00. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 71,495 shares of company stock valued at $10,547,163. Company insiders own 53.26% of the company’s stock.

Loblaw Companies Limited, a food and pharmacy company, provides grocery, pharmacy and healthcare services, health and beauty products, apparels, general merchandise, financial services, and wireless mobile products and services in Canada. It operates in two segments, Retail and Financial Services. The Retail segment operates corporate and franchise-owned retail food, and associate-owned drug stores.

