Toromont Industries (TSE:TIH) Price Target Cut to C$132.00

Toromont Industries (TSE:TIH – Free Report) had its price target lowered by National Bankshares from C$137.00 to C$132.00 in a research note published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

TIH has been the subject of several other research reports. TD Securities cut their target price on Toromont Industries from C$145.00 to C$140.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Toromont Industries from C$125.00 to C$135.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Toromont Industries from C$124.00 to C$130.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Toromont Industries from C$123.00 to C$138.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Toromont Industries from C$125.00 to C$140.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Toromont Industries currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$133.13.

Get Toromont Industries alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Toromont Industries

Toromont Industries Stock Performance

Shares of TIH opened at C$123.64 on Friday. Toromont Industries has a 12-month low of C$100.81 and a 12-month high of C$135.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.41. The company has a market cap of C$10.18 billion, a PE ratio of 19.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$128.24 and a 200-day moving average price of C$119.52.

Toromont Industries (TSE:TIH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported C$1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.73 by C$0.13. Toromont Industries had a net margin of 11.57% and a return on equity of 21.13%. The firm had revenue of C$1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.19 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Toromont Industries will post 6.3025012 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Toromont Industries Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. Toromont Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.09%.

Insider Transactions at Toromont Industries

In other Toromont Industries news, Senior Officer Jennifer Cochrane sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$128.00, for a total transaction of C$384,000.00. In other Toromont Industries news, Senior Officer Jennifer Cochrane sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$128.00, for a total transaction of C$384,000.00. Also, Director David Allan Malinauskas sold 8,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$125.25, for a total transaction of C$1,089,675.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,700 shares of company stock worth $2,727,180. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Toromont Industries Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Toromont Industries Ltd. provides specialized capital equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Equipment Group and CIMCO. The Equipment Group segment engages in the sale, rental, and service of mobile equipment for Caterpillar and other manufacturers; sale, rental, and service of engines used in various applications, including industrial, commercial, marine, on-highway trucks, and power generation; and sale of complementary and related products, parts, and services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Toromont Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toromont Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.