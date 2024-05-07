Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) Given a C$13.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a C$13.00 price objective on Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM – Free Report) (NYSE:HBM) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the mining company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on HBM. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Hudbay Minerals from C$10.50 to C$13.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$11.50 to C$14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Stifel Nicolaus set a C$11.25 price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Hudbay Minerals from C$10.50 to C$11.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Eight Capital increased their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$12.00 to C$14.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$11.21.

Shares of TSE:HBM opened at C$11.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.93, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.09 billion, a PE ratio of 40.17, a PEG ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 2.02. Hudbay Minerals has a 1-year low of C$5.46 and a 1-year high of C$12.06. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$9.82 and a 200-day moving average price of C$7.86.

Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:HBM) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The mining company reported C$0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.15 by C$0.12. Hudbay Minerals had a return on equity of 3.68% and a net margin of 3.93%. The business had revenue of C$819.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$710.46 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Hudbay Minerals will post 0.6911942 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a 1 dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were given a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 22nd. Hudbay Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.90%.

In other Hudbay Minerals news, Senior Officer Luis Alfonso Santivanez Silva sold 19,499 shares of Hudbay Minerals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.01, for a total transaction of C$117,188.99. In other Hudbay Minerals news, Senior Officer Mark Zachary Gupta sold 4,915 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$9.45, for a total value of C$46,446.75. Also, Senior Officer Luis Alfonso Santivanez Silva sold 19,499 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.01, for a total transaction of C$117,188.99. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, focuses on the exploration, development, operation, and optimization of properties in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing gold, silver, and molybdenum; gold concentrates containing zinc; zinc concentrates; molybdenum concentrates; and silver/gold doré.

