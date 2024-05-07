1,929 Shares in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Purchased by Capital Performance Advisors LLP

Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 1,929 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $790,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of QQQ. IMA Wealth Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 1.3% in the third quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 1,940 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $695,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. S.A. Mason LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $696,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Lauterbach Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Lauterbach Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,606 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,296,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Cedrus LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Cedrus LLC now owns 1,456 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $596,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waterfront Wealth Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 840 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ stock traded up $4.77 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $440.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,870,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,728,453. Invesco QQQ has a 1 year low of $321.32 and a 1 year high of $449.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $436.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $413.39.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th were given a $0.5735 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 18th. This represents a $2.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

