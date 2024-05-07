Robinhood Markets (HOOD) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 8th. Analysts expect Robinhood Markets to post earnings of $0.04 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $471.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $454.73 million. Robinhood Markets had a negative return on equity of 7.87% and a negative net margin of 29.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.19) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Robinhood Markets to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Robinhood Markets Stock Performance
Robinhood Markets stock opened at $17.78 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.63 and a beta of 1.74. Robinhood Markets has a 52-week low of $7.91 and a 52-week high of $20.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.24.
Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays raised their target price on Robinhood Markets from $11.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets from $12.50 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Robinhood Markets from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Robinhood Markets in a report on Thursday, March 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Robinhood Markets from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.96.
About Robinhood Markets
Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), American depository receipts, options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company offers fractional trading, recurring investments, fully-paid securities lending, access to investing on margin, cash sweep, instant withdrawals, retirement program, around-the-clock trading, and initial public offerings participation services.
