Braemar Hotels & Resorts (BHR) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 8th. Analysts expect Braemar Hotels & Resorts to post earnings of $0.31 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts Price Performance

Shares of BHR stock opened at $2.59 on Tuesday. Braemar Hotels & Resorts has a twelve month low of $1.79 and a twelve month high of $4.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.93. The company has a market capitalization of $172.18 million, a PE ratio of -2.31 and a beta of 2.02. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.32.

Get Braemar Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Braemar Hotels & Resorts Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.72%. Braemar Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -17.86%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts from $3.00 to $2.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 18th.

Get Our Latest Analysis on BHR

Braemar Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Braemar Hotels & Resorts is a conservatively capitalized REIT that invests primarily in high RevPAR, full-service luxury hotels and resorts. We are listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol BHR and are externally-advised by Ashford (NYSE American: AINC).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Braemar Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Braemar Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.