Maple Leaf Foods (TSE:MFI) PT Lowered to C$31.50

Maple Leaf Foods (TSE:MFI – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Scotiabank from C$33.50 to C$31.50 in a research note released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. TD Securities lowered Maple Leaf Foods from an action list buy rating to a buy rating and decreased their target price for the stock from C$40.00 to C$31.00 in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Maple Leaf Foods from C$35.00 to C$30.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 23rd. CIBC dropped their target price on shares of Maple Leaf Foods from C$32.00 to C$31.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday. National Bankshares set a C$29.00 target price on shares of Maple Leaf Foods and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Maple Leaf Foods from C$32.00 to C$29.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Maple Leaf Foods currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$30.07.

Maple Leaf Foods Trading Down 1.1 %

TSE:MFI opened at C$23.46 on Friday. Maple Leaf Foods has a 52 week low of C$21.52 and a 52 week high of C$31.63. The stock has a market cap of C$2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.78, a PEG ratio of 18.07 and a beta of 0.48. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$23.30 and its 200-day moving average price is C$24.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 140.69.

Maple Leaf Foods (TSE:MFI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported C$0.08 EPS for the quarter. Maple Leaf Foods had a negative return on equity of 7.86% and a negative net margin of 2.57%. The business had revenue of C$1.19 billion for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Maple Leaf Foods will post 0.994288 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Maple Leaf Foods Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 6th. Maple Leaf Foods’s dividend payout ratio is presently -85.44%.

About Maple Leaf Foods

Maple Leaf Foods Inc produces food products in the United States, Canada, Japan, China, and internationally. The company operates through Meat Protein Group and Plant Protein Group segments. It produces various food products, including prepared meats, ready-to-cook and ready-to-serve meals, fresh pork and poultry, and plant protein products; bacon, hams, wieners, and meat snacks; a variety of delicatessen products; and processed chicken products, such as fully cooked chicken breasts and wings, processed turkey products, specialty sausages, cooked meats, sliced meats, cooked sausage products, lunch kits, and canned meats.

Featured Stories

