Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Raises Holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 1,584.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 340,443 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 320,236 shares during the quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. owned approximately 0.06% of Emerson Electric worth $33,135,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Waverly Advisors LLC lifted its position in Emerson Electric by 100.2% during the third quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 15,117 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,460,000 after purchasing an additional 7,565 shares during the period. Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter worth approximately $241,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in Emerson Electric by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,233,697 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $312,278,000 after buying an additional 41,263 shares during the period. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Emerson Electric during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $320,000. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 23.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 48,321 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,703,000 after purchasing an additional 9,300 shares during the last quarter. 74.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on EMR shares. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Emerson Electric has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.56.

Emerson Electric Stock Performance

EMR traded up $0.93 during trading on Monday, reaching $113.42. 1,345,200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,747,930. Emerson Electric Co. has a fifty-two week low of $76.94 and a fifty-two week high of $116.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $111.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.23. The company has a market capitalization of $64.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.07, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.36.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.29 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 64.97% and a return on equity of 11.14%. The business’s revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.24%.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

