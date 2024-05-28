Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) Holdings Lifted by Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC

Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,475,236 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,118 shares during the quarter. Monster Beverage accounts for approximately 1.9% of Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Monster Beverage worth $84,988,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Monster Beverage during the fourth quarter valued at $517,035,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Monster Beverage by 20.3% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 19,515,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,033,323,000 after purchasing an additional 3,296,466 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Monster Beverage by 61.5% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,431,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,713,000 after purchasing an additional 1,307,482 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Monster Beverage by 33.5% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,782,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,261,000 after purchasing an additional 948,133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in Monster Beverage by 17.4% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,616,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,559,000 after purchasing an additional 387,242 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.36% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MNST has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial cut Monster Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. HSBC reduced their price target on Monster Beverage from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Monster Beverage from $61.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on Monster Beverage in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Monster Beverage from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.32.

Insider Transactions at Monster Beverage

In related news, Director Mark J. Hall sold 659,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.55, for a total transaction of $38,584,450.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 777,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,542,532. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 7.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Monster Beverage Price Performance

Shares of MNST traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $52.70. The company had a trading volume of 7,137,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,647,427. Monster Beverage Co. has a twelve month low of $47.13 and a twelve month high of $61.22. The company’s 50-day moving average is $55.31 and its 200-day moving average is $56.06. The company has a market capitalization of $54.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.74.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.01). Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 20.74% and a net margin of 22.83%. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Monster Beverage Co. will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Monster Beverage Profile

(Free Report)

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, Alcohol Brands, and Other.

Featured Articles

